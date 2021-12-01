El Dorado school bus involved in a traffic accident on Sixth and Main earlier this morning

EL DORADO - On Wednesday, Dec. 1, at around 11 a.m., a Unified School District 490 bus was involved in a traffic accident near Sixth and Main.

There were no reports of students being onboard and the bus driver was not injured. If parents have any questions, please contact the Bus Barn at 316-322-4802.

Updates about the accident will be made below once the Butler County Times-Gazette gets more information.

