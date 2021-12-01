Butler County Warrant Division is searching for a man; failed to appear in a felony case

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a man who's wanted for failing to appear for his felony case.

Daniel Thomas Lipinski, 32, is a white male at 5-foot-11 and 204-pounds.

Lipinski was last known to live in the Abilene area. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and doesn't have an alias.

Anyone with information on the location of Lipinski should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.

Administration: 316-322-4254

Warrants: 316-322-4282

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office captured last week's "Warrant Wednesday" as Jonathan Neukirch turned himself in.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.