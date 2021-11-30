Here's what happening at El Dorado's Old Fashion Christmas event beginning on Thursday

EL DORADO - It might not feel like winter is approaching with the recent weather, but the El Dorado hopes to get you ready for December with its Old Fashion Christmas.

The Old Fashion Christmas is a three-day event from Thursday, Dec. 3 to Saturday, Dec. 6 in downtown El Dorado.

On Thursday, there will be a free horse-drawn wagon ride from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and it will begin on the corner of Gordy and West Central. On Friday, there will be commemorative Christmas tree lighting inside the District 142 building.

It's encouraged for those who attend to bring an ornament to commemorate a loved one to remember this holiday. The District 142 building is on 142 N. Main St, and the tree lighting is at 4 p.m.

There will be a few more things to do on Saturday. You can begin the day at noon with the Walk Down Candy Cane Lane event at the Kansas Oil Museum. People can visit Santa in the Schoolhouse Living History in Boom Town, receive hot chocolate, and free activity packets from the North Pole.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be making an appearance from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Charley's Appliance 130 N. Main St. There will be opportunities to take photos and have cookies.

After meeting Santa, stay for the pre-parade music from 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. at Main and Central. The parade will start five minutes later at 4th and Main, then travel south to Ash and Main.

Finishing the day will be a Christmas tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. in front of the Butler County Courthouse. There will be live music, candy cane giveaways, and photos with Santa.

