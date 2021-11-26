Dr. Jim Hoy to Talk about Flint Hills

Deanna Bonn

Dr. Jim Hoy will share his recollections and reflections of the Flint Hills at 2 p.m., Dec.12 at the Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum.

His conversation, titled “Life in the Flint Hills - Then & Now,” will feature his experiences living and ranching in the Flint Hills of Kansas. The Flint Hills are the last of the expansive bluestem prairie that once ranged from Canada to Texas.

Dr. Hoy will hold a book signing of his book, My Flint Hills: Observations and Reminiscences from America's Last Tallgrass Prairie, following the presentation. A $10 donation is suggested to attend the event but is not required.

Dr. Hoy is professor emeritus of English, Emporia State University, and director emeritus of the Center for Great Plains Studies. Among his many books are Flint Hills Cowboys: Tales from the Tallgrass Prairie, also from Kansas, and, with Tom Isern, Plains Folk: A Commonplace of the Great Plains. His books can be purchased at the museum.