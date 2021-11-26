'Wreaths Across America' coming Butler County

Deanna Bonn

Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta is the final resting place of 1500 veterans and the DAR local chapter is working to place wreaths on their graves for National Wreaths Across America Day which will be Dec.18, this year.

“Last year was the first year we laid wreaths in Augusta,” said Jamie Barton, Regent of the Isabella Weldon Chapter DAR Augusta.

The Isabella Weldin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Augusta recently hosted a Ham and Bean Supper to raise funds for the purchase of wreaths.

There is also a current fundraiser for El Dorado, hosted by the Wresths Across America ElDorado Kanas Facebook page. The deadline for donations to that fundraiser, and online donations for the Augusta efforts, is Nov. 30. To make a donation to that will go specifically toward wreaths at the Elmwood Cemetery, visit the website: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/KS0095P

“We had been helping to lay wreaths in Wichita but decided we wanted to ensure our veterans had wreaths,” said Barton.

“Last year we were able to lay 150 wreaths and after today’s fundraiser, will be at 239 so far for this year,” she said. “Eventually we want to have a wreath at every veteran's grave.”

National Wreaths Across America Day will begin in Augusta at the Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum at 11 a.m. Representative Krisety Williams and Mayor Mike Rawlings will be in attendance for the ceremony that will last about 30-45 minutes. Following the ceremony, wreaths will be placed on the graves marked as belonging to a veteran.

“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend,” said Barton. “Be sure to dress warm.”

According to the national organization, “Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.”