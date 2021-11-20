Freya Study Club Minutes for Nov. 19, 2021

Members of the Freya Study Club met on November 19, 2021, at the Kansas Oil Museum. The hostess was Paula Peppard assisted by Bernie Spradling and Bobbie Jaax.

Delicious pumpkin and pecan pies were served with coffee and water. Cherrie Kehler introduced Jeff Davidson who performed an exceptionally entertaining program. Jeff served as the Greenwood County agricultural agent for many years and is currently a watershed specialist for Kansas State University.

He loves to entertain and to teach local and western history through the introductions to his songs. His beautiful singing voice and knowledge of local El Dorado history were both quite impressive!

After the program, President Marlene Rethman opened the business meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and club collection. Jane Doornbos called roll and gave the treasurer’s report.

Deb Wheeler read the minutes from last month’s meeting which were approved as read. Jane thanked everyone for the fruit bowl she received following her recent knee surgery. Several committee reports were given.

The club donated $300 to the GCI turkey drive and will do the same for the Salvation Army Christmas assistance program. The group is also planning a special Christmas project for the Butler Homeless Initiative. As there was no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

Members present included Michele Banks, Jennifer Callaway, Barbara Dankert, Robyn Dick, Jane Doornbos, Fata Hand, Jo Hess, Bobbie Jaax, Cherrie Kehler, Paula Peppard, Marlene Rethman, Janice Shaffer, LaDonna Snook, Bernie Spradling, Kelsey Sundgren, Marsha Todd, Deb Wheeler, and Jann Ziegler.

