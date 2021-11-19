A partial lunar eclipse was spotted over Kansas early Friday morning, lasted over 3 hours

While you were asleep Thursday night going into Friday morning, you might have missed a partial lunar eclipse.

This eclipse gave the moon a reddish and orangeish glow, which was seen from regions like North America, eastern Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and some parts of South America.

The beginning of the eclipse was at 12:02 a.m. when the moon slipped into the Earth's penumbra, the outer part of its shadow, then by 2:45 a.m. it passed into the umbra, which is the inner, darker shadow.

The peak of the eclipse happened around 3:03 a.m. This gave about 97.4% of the moon the reddish and/or orangish color to it. This wasn't necessarily a "Blood Moon" as it was not a total lunar eclipse.

According to the Holcomb Observatory at Butler University, this was the longest partial lunar eclipse for at least a century, lasting three hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds.

The eclipse duration makes it the longest astronomical event of this type for 580 years. If you missed this, don't worry. There are two eclipses coming up soon in 2022.

According to the current eclipse season, there's still one more eclipse this year on Dec. 4, 2021; however, you would have to make the long journey down to Antarctica to see the total solar eclipse.

In 2022, there's no specific date for the two eclipses. All we know is that it will occur in North America, it would be a total lunar eclipse, and one of the two will be visible.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.