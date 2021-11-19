Sugar Shane's Cafe on the Greens is now open to the public at the Prairie Trails Golf Course

EL DORADO, Kansas - It might be getting chilly in November, but a beach-themed restaurant "Sugar Shane's Cafe on the Greens" has opened its doors to serve delicious food to the public.

Sugar Shane's on the Greens is an expansion from one of Augusta's best-known restaurants called Sugar Shane's Cafe. The restaurant hopes to become a favorite in El Dorado at the Prairie Trails Golf Course located on 1100 E. Country Club Lane.

Their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will have at least 104 inside and will include outdoor dining.

The menu will be similar to the one in Augusta, which features soups, salads, chicken fried chicken, sandwiches, chicken fried steak, seafood, fried shrimp, sirloin steak, and more.

There will also be a few special items called the "El Dorado exclusives".

