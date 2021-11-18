"God Save the Wings" showing in Augusta on Nov. 20; all proceeds go towards the Augusta Theater

“God Save the Wings,” which just won the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the Tallgrass Film Festival, will be screening at 6 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20 at the Augusta Historic Theater, 523 State St.

Doors open with a reception at 5 p.m. It is being billed as an “orange carpet event,” celebrating the Wings and their trademark color. The documentary, which is 95 minutes, explores Wichita’s fascination with its indoor soccer team in the 1980s.

Wings legend Kevin Kewley and coach Roy Turner are expected to attend. Former KSN and KWCH sports anchor Jim Kobbe will be the emcee.

Tickets are $6.50 and may be purchased online through the Augusta Art Council.

The link to tickets can be found here.

Augusta native Adam Knapp co-directed the documentary and will be donating all proceeds from the event toward the preservation of the theater, which was built in 1935.

“God Save the Wings” started its tour by winning the audience award at the St. Louis International Film Festival, an Academy Award qualifier. Since then, it has played at the Wales International Film Festival and more recently, was the Gala Centerpiece at Tallgrass. Later this month, it will be screened in Liverpool, England, the homeland of Kewley and Turner.

Before the feature will be “MicroKansas,” a five-minute short created by Hutchinson filmmaker Bobby Obermite.

