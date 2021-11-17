USD 490 is participating in the Salvation Army 'Stuff the Truck' at the El Dorado Walmart

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Salvation Army will be hosting its "Stuff the Truck" toy, canned food, and coat drive at the El Dorado Walmart, and Unified School District 490 will be helping in the district-wide service project.

The El Dorado Public Schools will be organizing the food portion of the drive by grade level to help balance the food needs expressed by the Salvation Army.

Grades PreK through 1 - Jello and/or Canned Fruit

Grades 2 through 5 - Canned Corn and/or Canned Beans

Grades 6 through 8 - Boxed Stuffing and/or Gravy Mix Packets

Grades 9 through 12 - Boxed Instant Potatoes

Other items: Mac-n-Cheese, Cake Mix, Brownie Mix, Jelly, Pancake Mix, Syrup, Muffin Mix, Canned Vegetables, Canned Fruit

Students are asked to bring donations of food, toys, or coats to help those in need during the holiday season. Schools will be collecting donations from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.

This year, the Salvation Army has expressed that they are in particular need of toys.

They will also distribute a performance schedule prior to the event in the hope that parents and patrons will join in the fun way to give back.

