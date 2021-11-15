Support Local Walnut River Brewing on Nov. 28 to Celebrate Small Brewery Sunday

EL DORADO, Kansas - Small Brewery Sunday, a holiday for beer-lovers to show their support of local breweries on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, returns on Nov. 28.

Walnut River Brewing Company celebrates with beer lovers at its taproom at 111 W. Locust in El Dorado as well as its restaurant, The PourHouse ICT at 711 E. Douglas in Wichita.

Both locations will have specials available throughout the day.

“Small Brewery Sunday is a great way to support a local business as well as enjoy some of the best beer you’ll find anywhere,” said BJ Hunt, managing partner at Walnut River Brewing. “Not only will we have Sunday Brunch to celebrate the day, we’ll also offer great beer specials, and folks can check out our sweet new merchandise just in time for the holidays.”

In addition to a busy holiday shopping period, it is critical for consumers to support small businesses like craft breweries, and the impact breweries have on local economies.

More than two-thirds of Americans live within 10 miles of a brewery, and in July 2021, the number of U.S. craft breweries reached an all-time high of 8,848 breweries nationwide.

Despite the challenges brewers have faced since early 2020, small and independent breweries contributed $62.1 billion to the U.S. economy last year and provided more than 400,000 jobs, with nearly 14,000 directly at breweries and brewpubs.

“Small and independent brewers have proven to be incredibly resilient, and they’ve approached recent hardships as opportunities for innovation. When faced with new challenges, they found ways to pivot their business models to continue serving their local communities and loyal customers. With the return of on-premise visits and new breweries continuing to open, we’re confident in the recovery and future growth of the craft brewing industry,” said Bob Pease, president, and CEO, Brewers Association.

“This Small Brewery Sunday, we pledge our continued support and celebrate our strong and thriving community of small brewers and beer lovers.”

“We are encouraged to see Americans continuing to make conscious efforts to support small and locally owned businesses, and what better place to gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend than at your local craft brewery?” said Ann Obenchain, marketing and communications director, Brewers Association. “Whether inside, outside, or curbside, we look forward to celebrating the brewing community while supporting local economies this holiday season.”

Beer lovers are encouraged to share their Small Brewery Sunday experiences on social media with the hashtags #SmallBrewerySunday and #SeekTheSeal and tagging Walnut River Brewing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To learn more about Small Brewery Sunday, visit SmallBrewerySunday.com. To learn more about Walnut River Brewing, visit walnutriverbrewing.com

