El Dorado Police Department will join the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic campaign

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, the El Dorado Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas *Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

Although all Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively enforce our occupant protection laws.

While the objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained, we also provide education that serves as a reminder that BUCKLING UP SAVES LIVES.

According to El Dorado Police Chief Curt Zieman, “Keep in mind that if you are going for a drive – anywhere at all– don’t even consider putting the vehicle into drive until you and all passengers are properly restrained. PERIOD.”

Remember: Make the right choice. On the drive to zero, YOU are in the driver’s seat.

*A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will support the overtime enforcement effort.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.