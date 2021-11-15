COVID vaccinations to be available at area Dollar General stores

nullArea Dollar General stores are joining the vaccination effort in Butler County, with mobile vaccination units visiting stores and possible cash rewards given to those who roll up their sleeves to get the shot.

“Getting every eligible Kansan vaccinated is critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect our businesses, keep kids in school, and reduce strain on our hospitals,” Governor Kelly said. “This incentive program is another tool to support our ongoing vaccine efforts. I want to thank Dollar General officials for joining this program to protect the communities they serve."

In September, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Dollar General joined Dillon’s Health as part of a new vaccine incentive program to encourage vaccinations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All newly vaccinated Kansans 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive $50 per dose, $100 total, at select Dollar General locations.

Vaccines will be administered in mobile units in the parking lots of the select Dollar General locations listed below. Gift cards will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Kansans who receive their vaccines at these locations will receive a form and a pre-stamped envelope after each dose. Once KDHE receives the completed form, a $50 Visa gift card will be mailed to the mailing address provided on the form, while gift card supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccines are free. All Kansans 12 years of age and older are eligible for the $100 incentive. No appointment required.

Vaccinations will be available at the following locations:

Andover Dollar General, 724 N. Andover Road, Andover Tuesdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Augusta Dollar General, 1612 Ohio Street, Augusta Mondays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Benton Dollar General, 14620 SW 20th Street, Benton Mondays from from 1 to 6 p.m.

Rose Hill Dollar General, 120 W Rosewood Street, Rose Hill Tuesdays from from 1 to 6 p.m.