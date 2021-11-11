Getting to know the Library Director Mica Hunter at the Bradford Memorial Library

After 11 years of faithful service to Bradford Memorial Library, Mica Hunter was recently named the Library's director.

Mica grew up in Augusta and graduated from Wichita State University in 1998 with a Bachelor's degree in psychology.

The same year she married her husband, Adam Hunter, who is currently Butler Community College's woman's head soccer coach. With three teenagers and a dog named Rooney, life is always an adventure.

One thing she really values about El Dorado is there are always people ready and willing to volunteer their time. The library is never short on volunteers and people who want to show the library support in different ways.

Mica is excited to share current programs with the community. Presently, the library is partnering with seven other libraries in the area with a program called KanShare.

The libraries share collections and chose an area-wide book to read with themed programs. October's book was Grimm's Fairy Tales.

Other services available to the public are book clubs and the astounding children's library programming year-round that parents should definitely know about.

Have trouble deciding on what to read? The Library will create you a personalized list. Anything from what is popular to pep talks, sci-fi, and if needed, audiobooks.

People are always welcome to join the Facebook group if they would like suggestions in every genre. (Bradford Genre Challenge 2021).

"I think of the library as a place for people who are looking to find something," said Mica Hunter. "Whether that is access to a computer to apply for jobs, some light reading or movies for entertainment, more in-depth research, or a place to touch base with familiar faces, we try to make those things easily accessible. It’s truly a place where people from all walks of life can find something to enrich their lives. We are all about sharing resources with as many people as possible."

Whether you are a first-time reader or a bookaholic, take time to venture down to Bradford Memorial Library.

"Take the opportunity to challenge yourself and escape reality for a little while," Mica said. "We read to know that we are not alone."

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.