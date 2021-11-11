El Dorado is using its portable water usage to calculate sewer rates for the rest of the year

The City of El Dorado, like most cities, uses a three-month average of its portable water usage to calculate sewer rates for the rest of the year.

El Dorado averages the months of December, January, and February. For the majority of citizens, these months account for all of the water going down drains not including irrigation or other warm-weather water activities.

This provides a reasonably accurate method to determine the flows treated at the Wetlands & Water Reclamation Facility, thus, what you will be charged for.

It pays to conserve, tips, and tricks

Check for leaking faucets and running toilets

Install water-efficient plumbing fixtures

Turn off the water while brushing your teeth Conserving water during these three months will reduce your sewer charges for the rest of the year.

How to calculate your monthly sewer charge

800 cu. ft. of usage in December

750 cu. ft. of usage in January

850 cu. ft. of usage in February

3-month usage average of 800 cubic feet

The current sewer rate is $2.60/ cu. ft. plus a readiness to serve fee of $12.61. Multiply your average usage (800) by 0.026 which equals $20.80, add the $12.61 readiness to serve fee for a total sewer charge of $33.41. This will be your monthly sewer charge for the rest of the year.

I've paid my bill, now what?

Sewer rates are an integral part of the Sewer Fund which pays for the operation and maintenance of our sewer collection system including underground piping and lift stations.

In addition to the collection of sanitary sewer flows, the Wetlands & Water Reclamation Facility has to treat it by removing nutrients and any harmful bacteria before discharging to the Walnut River.

To learn more about the treatment plant and where your wastewater goes please contact Jason Patty with the Utilities Department at 316-321-9100 to schedule an on-site visit.

