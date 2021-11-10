El Dorado Middle School is holding a Veterans Day Tailgate to honor those for their service

The Kansas Association for Youth and El Dorado Middle School are hosting a Veterans Day Tailgate on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The KAY Club, students, and faculty of EMS would like to honor and thank all the veterans for their service at the middle school from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

There will be coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts in front of the middle by the walking trail.

Military service people are encouraged to wear a military uniform, a military shirt, or hat, etc. The EMS Student Council encourages students to wear red, white, and blue clothing that day.

EMS would like everyone to wear warm clothing and consider bringing an umbrella in the event of rain.

The KAY Club students will be taking pictures at the event.

