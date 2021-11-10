No. 9 Butler County basketball dominated Bethany College's JV team in a lopsided Wednesday matchup

After opening up the season with three straight wins, Butler County jumped to No. 9 in the NJCAA rankings. In a Wednesday night matchup against Bethany College's JV team, the Grizzlies showed how dominant they can be.

The Grizzlies were coming off their biggest win of the season against second-ranked Indian Hills, but after a four-day break, Butler County cruised to a 133-52 victory over the Swedes.

Butler County started the game against Bethany by taking a 15-0 lead. The Swedes would eventually make a basket, but the Grizzlies defense proved to be too much for them to handle.

The Grizzlies were able to secure 27 Swedes turnovers. Those turnovers led to 38 points, then Butler County out-rebounded Bethany 54-21 and had 27 second-chance points.

The same thing could be said about the Butler County offense. In the first half, the Grizzlies took a 59-21 lead, but in the second half, that's where the Grizzlies to decided to put on a show.

Butler County was suffocating the Bethany offense and was intercepting their passes on almost every possession. Those interceptions lead to the transition offense, which mostly finished with dunks or uncontested layups for the Grizzlies.

In the second half, Butler County ended up outscoring Bethany 74-31

Butler County had eight players with double-figures in points. Isaiah Williams led the way for the Grizzlies with 17 points.

Keyon Thomas, CJ Powell, Isaac Ondekane, Jaden Okon, Caleb Golden, Eden Holy, and RJ McGarthy were the seven others that had 10 or more points.

Butler County's next game will be on Saturday, Nov. 13 at home against McPherson College with a 2 p.m. tip-off.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.