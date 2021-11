What's in our drinking water?

The Environmental Working Group recently released its most up to date tap water database, compiling testing information for water utilities across the country. Here are findings for area water supplies:

El Dorado

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

People served: 12,935

Out of 17 contaminants found, six exceeded EWG health guidelines

Arsenic: .833 ppb, guideline .004 ppb, legal limit 10 ppb.

Atrazine: .213 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 3 ppb.

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 27.1 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Haloacetic acids (HAA9): 6.06 ppb, guideline .06 ppb, no legal limit.

Radium, combined (-226 & -228): .9 pCi/L, guideline .05 pCi/L, legal limit 5 pCi/L

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 17.4 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Others found: Aluminum, Barium, Chromium (hexavalent), Chromium (total), Fluoride, Manganese, Molybdenum, Nitrate, Selenium, Strontium, Vanadium.

AUGUSTA

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

People served: 9,342

Out of 21 contaminants found, 11 exceeded EWG health guidelines

Atrazine: .243 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 3 ppb.

Bromodichloromethane: 12.4 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 16.8 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 1.52 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 5.31 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: 8.03 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 17.4 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Haloacetic acids (HAA9): 22.3 ppb, guideline .06 ppb, no legal limit.

Radium, combined (-226 & -228): .40 pCi/L, guideline .05 pCi/L, legal limit 5 pCi/L

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 34.3 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Trichloroacetic acid: 6.67 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Others found: Aluminum, Barium, Bromoform, Chromium (total), Fluoride, Manganese, Monobromoacetic acid, Monochloroacetic acid, Nitrate, Selenium

Butler County Rural Water District 5 (Benton)

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

People served: 4,870

Out of 11 contaminants found, nine exceeded EWG health guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 7.91 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 1.05 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 12.3 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 1.71 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 5.39 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: 7.91 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 13.9 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 26.7 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Trichloroacetic acid: .36 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Others found: Monobromoacetic acid, Monochloroacetic acid

Rose Hill

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

People served: 4,322

Out of 26 contaminants found, 14 exceeded EWG health guidelines

Arsenic: 1.23 ppb, guideline .004 ppb, legal limit 10 ppb.

Bromate: 2.81 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 10 ppb.

Bromodichloromethane: 9.34 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 2.32 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 8.21 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Chromium (hexavalent): .0462 ppb, guideline .02 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 2.71 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 9.59 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: 4.96 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 10.6 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Haloacetic acids (HAA9): 16.2 ppb, guideline .06 ppb, no legal limit.

Nitrate: .742 ppm, guideline .14 ppm, legal limit 10 ppm

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 29.5 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Trichloroacetic acid: 1.92 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Others found: Aluminum, Atrazine, Barium, Chromium (total), Fluoride, Manganese, Molybdenum. Monobromoacetic acid, Monochloroacetic acid, Selenium, Strontium, Vanadium