Deanna Bonn

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month and Niomi Ndirangu, Miss teen El Dorado, wants to raise awareness and educate others about the seizure disorder. As a result, Ndirangu is telling her own personal story of seizures beginning at a young age and how they affected her in school.

Last week Ndirangu spoke to an audience of young readers at the Bradford Memorial Library about her experiences. She read The Abilities in Me, a book about a young person with epilepsy by Gemma Keir and handed out coloring books titled My Thinking Cap, A Coloring Book about Epilepsy.

She hopes the information she shares will prepare others in the event of witnessing a seizure. Ndirangu left extra copies of the coloring book in the Children’s Library.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, “Epilepsy is a neurological condition that affects the nervous system. Epilepsy is also known as a seizure disorder. It is usually diagnosed after a person has had at least two seizures (or after one seizure with a high risk for more) that were not caused by some known medical condition.”

nullThe Epilepsy Foundation estimates that 65 million people around the world have epilepsy. With 3.4 million people in the United States who have epilepsy, 1 in 26 people will develop the seizure disorder at some point in their lifetime.

“The most important thing to know is that seizures can’t stop you from having fun,” said Ndirangu.

And she should know. Ndiangu, a sophomore at El Dorado High School, currently holds the title of Miss Teen El Dorado and will compete for scholarships in the Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen Competition March 25-27, 2022. As a part of her preparations, Ndirangu is sharing her social impact initiative, “It’s a No Brainer” to educate others on how to respond when someone is having a seizure.

For more information, visit epilepsy.com