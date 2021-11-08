Trip Baker, Presley Johnson were announced as winners of the Heisman High School Scholarship

The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance announced the 2021 School Winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance.

More than 5,700 students have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance.

El Dorado High School's Trip Baker and Presley Johnson were named the winners out of a pool of thousands of high school-athletes graduating with the class of 2022.

School Winners will continue on for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. State Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.