Wednesday's storm in south-central Kansas is expected to bring cooler temperatures

Hope you enjoyed the nice weather over the weekend because we reached the part of the year where temperatures start to become a rollercoaster ride.

Last week we had temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but it won't get as bad as that. The forecast has the south-central Kansas region between the 50s and 60s, but in a five-day span, a lot of things could happen.

Monday the nice weather will stay around with temperatures reaching into the 70s, then Tuesday the high will be in the lower 60s for a mostly cloudy day.

Wednesday starts to become a different story. The high will still be in the 60s, but the low will be around 40 degrees. Also, the National Weather Service is expecting rain throughout the day.

There's a possibility some areas could even see storms, especially south of Hwy 400; however, the activity isn't expected to be significant.

There's no timetable for when the rain/storm will land, but forecasters will be watching for heavy rain, which could unload several inches of moisture. Most areas in the region are predicted to see less than an inch.

After the storm, temperatures will drop Thursday and Friday. Both days are expected to have a high in the 50s and a low in the 30s. Friday seems to be like the colder day with a high of 50 and a low of 34.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.