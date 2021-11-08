Augusta officers need help identifying the driver who struck a 12-year-old in a hit-and-run

On October 22nd at 9:38 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run accident in the 1700 block of Ohio St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 12-year-old juvenile had been struck by a vehicle.

The juvenile suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Ohio St. Officers are asking for any assistance in locating and identifying the driver of the vehicle.

If you have information, contact the Augusta Department of Safety at 316-775-4500.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.