Augusta vet part of final Kansas Honor Flight of 2021

Deanna Bonn

Kansas Honor Flight recently completed flight No. 88 which was the last flight for the year.

Augusta resident Richard Grier, a Navy Vietnam veteran, was aboard the flight that returned home on Friday, Nov. 5th.

For more than a year and half, there were not been any flights from Kansas to Washington, D.C. filled with veterans in red shirts. COVID-19 brought that to a halt. Flights resumed in August, with 11 flights. Normally the organization would run between 12 and 14 flights a year — split between the spring and fall.

Flights will resume after the first of next year.

The Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all expense paid journey of honor, and remembrance, to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C.

The organization also works to educate the youth and communities throughout Kansas about the impact of these historic wars and the freedoms our nation enjoys because of the service of our veterans. KHF is part of the National Honor Flight Network. To learn more, visit: KansasHonorFlight.org

A qualifying WWII, Korean War, or Vietnam War vet can submit a veteran application at www.kansashonorflight.org for inclusion on flights.

The group tours the Vietnam War Memorial, Korean War Memorial and World War II Memorial. They also visit the Navy and Air Force Memorial and Fort McHenry. Fort McHenry is where the national anthem was written by Francis Scott Key.