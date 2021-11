Here are the unofficial results from the 2021 city/school election in Butler County

Here are the unofficial tallies from election day in Butler County. The tallies will be updated throughout the days until they are finalized by Nov. 8th.

Andover

City Council

Winners: Mike Warrington, Michael "Homer" Henry, Joseph Forred

USD 385 District 1 Position 4

Winner: Josh Wells

USD 385 District 2 Position 5

Winner: Tim Brunson

USD 385 District 3 Position 6

Question

Winner: YES

Augusta

City Council Ward 1

Winner: Eric Birk

City Council Ward 2

Winner: Robert "Bob: Bailey

City Council Ward 3

Winner: Kip Richardson

City Council Ward 4

Winner: N/A

USD 402 At-Large

Winner: Angie Johnston, Darrel Kohls, Susan D. Hostetter

USD 402 Unexpired Term

Winner: Amy Wells

Bluestem

USD 205 At-Large

Winners: Jason Dohrman, Erika Long, Kirk Emmons, Brett Jurging

Board of Trustees

District 1 Position 4

Winner: Linda Jolly

District 2 Position 5

Winner: Kim Braungardt

District 3 Position 6

Winner: David A. Sherrer

Burden

USD 462 Position 4

Winner: Jake Liebau

USD 462 Position 5

Winner: Bob D. Cook

USD 462 Position 6

Winner: Matthew Tatum

USD 462 At-Large

Winner: Isaac Ferguson

Cassoday City

Mayor

Winner: David Hinde

City Council

Winners: James M. Vaught, Lequita J. Nelson

Circle

USD 375 District 4

Winner: Chris Hoefer

USD 375 District 5

Winner: Jordan Buxton

USD 375 District 6

Winner: Kristy Evans

Clay

Recall Question

Winner: YES

Douglass

Mayor

Winner: Michael L. Shirley

City Council

Winner: Jaycen Sanderson, Kandyce D. Gunther

USD 396 At-Large

Winners: Brent E. Nispel, Leslie G. Braddy, Katherine McCosh, Troy G. Starr

USD 396 Unexpired Term

Winner: Spencer Linville

Elbing

Mayor

Winner: Clinton Clark

City Council

Winner: Cheri Busenitz, Larry Lago

El Dorado

Mayor

Winner: Bill Young

City Commission Position 1

Winner: Kelly Tetrick

City Commission Position 3

Winner: Leon Leachman

USD 490 At-Large

Winners: Sharon K. Wright, Roger L. Smith, William D. Rinkenbaugh

Eureka

USD 389

Winner: Brian Mongeau

Flint hills

USD 492 District 1 Position 4

Winner: Nicholas Carr

USD 492 District 2 Position 5

Winner: Joshua M. McNary

USD 492 District 3 Position 6

Winner: N/A

Latham

Mayor

Winner: Curtis Kernes

City Council Position 1

Winner: Connie Beals

City Council Position 3

Winner: N/A

City Council Position 5

Winner: N/A

Question

Winner: YES

Leon

City Council

Winners: Darcie Gomez, Kyle Hrabe, Geralyn L. (Schuetz) Ebersohl

Peabody-Burns

USD 398 At-Large

Winners: Hannah B. Bourbon, Tiana Gaines, Mollie Partridge

Potwin

City Council

Winners: Jerry Bennett, James J. Howell Jr., Heath Austin

Remington

USD 206 At-Large

Winners: Jeff Klaasen, Tom Sommers, Luke Amend

Rose Hill

Mayor

Winner: Gary Weaver

City Council

Winner: Robert Varner

USD 394 At-Large

Winners: Kylene Roberts, Jon Newman, Janet Fine

USD 395 Unexpired Term

Winner: Heath Wallis

Towanda

Mayor

Winner: Jennifer Shaults

City Council

Winners: Holly R. McAdoo, Chris Stanyer

Whitewater

Mayor

Winner: Brady Gragg

City Council

Winner: Kenneth Stringer

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.