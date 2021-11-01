Oil Museum to host musician

Deanna Bohn

Jeff Davidson will be performing “Tales from the Santa Fe Trail” at the Kansas Oil Museum at 2 p.m., Nov. 14..

Davidson is a musician who communicates Kansas history through song. His performances include both traditional folk tunes and original compositions.

Davidson was also part of Butler Community College’s Life Enrichment Nov. 2., sharing songs related to the Santa Fe Trail, which played a major role in the development of the west and Kansas.

Tickets can be purchased in advance with a $10 donation to the Kansas Oil Museum.The museum is located at 383 E Central Avenue in El Dorado. Call the Kansas Oil Museum for more information at (316)321-9333