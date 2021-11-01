Butler County officers respond to a traffic accident with 3 occupants pronounced deceased

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Butler County Sheriff’s Officers and other emergency crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of SE Hwy 54 and SE Hwy 177.

When deputies arrived they found one vehicle on fire with both occupants deceased, one had been thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as James W. Larcom, 69, of Eureka. It is believed the first vehicle crossed the center line striking Larcum’s vehicle.

The identity of the other vehicle’s occupants has not been released at this time pending notification of family.

