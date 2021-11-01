El Dorado hosts 'Trick or Treat Down Main Street'

Deanna Bohn

Pumpkins and decorations dotted the downtown and businesses lined the streets in El Dorado’s historic district on Main and Central lending a festive Halloween air for the annual Trick or Treat Down Main Street.

The event is organized each year by El Dorado Main Street. According to the El Dorado Main Street organization, the purpose of the non-profit is to “enhance our downtown identity and heritage, to foster a center of activity for both business and recreation and to ensure economic stability for the heart of El Dorado through concentrated efforts of design, promotion, organization and business enhancement.”

By all indications, more than a thousand children, with parents in tow, paraded up and down the streets in costume from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, October 29th all while collecting candy. In addition to candy, some businesses choose to offer other goodies. W Investments handed out over 450 bags of cotton candy while SunGroup Real Estate grilled over 1,250 hot dogs.

Farmers Insurance Stephen Mills Agency had bike giveaways for two lucky winners, in partnership with Walmart. In order to enter, they had to try and guess the correct number of candy corn filling a glass pumpkin.

A costume contest for ages 0-12 was held at Intrust Bank and hosted along with Kelly's Etc. and Trunk2Treasure. The children were divided into age categories 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12 with the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each category receiving a bag filled with treats from Intrust Bank.