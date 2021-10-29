Temporary street closures in El Dorado for the funeral procession of Butler County Sheriff's Deputy

Please be aware of the temporary street closures on Monday, Nov. 1st in the afternoon in El Dorado.

This will be from approximately 1:30 to 4 p.m. to allow for the funeral procession for Butler County Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Evans, who was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 25.

The route will proceed from Butler Community College, around the SW Trafficway to Main Street, where it will continue north to Central, west to K-196, and back to Towanda Avenue to Boyer, where it will end at Walnut Valley Cemetery.

The City of El Dorado and the Butler County Police Department ask for your patience during this time.

