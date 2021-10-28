Snow is possible in south-central Kansas with temperatures falling into the 40s and 30s

The last couple of days have been aggressively windy throughout Kansas, but not we're looking at frost and freezing in the area.

The frost and freezing are scheduled for Friday night and early Saturday morning. On Saturday, forecasters are expecting the temperatures to drop into the 30s.

If you have outdoor plants, act quickly. Consider covering them or taking them inside.

While the temperatures are going to be low Saturday morning, throughout the day it should rise into the 60s, however, the cold isn't going far.

In the future forecast, the south-central Kansas area is expected to see below-normal temperatures. These days include next week Monday through Thursday as the high will sit in the 40s, and the low will be in the 30s.

There's also a possibility rain could be in the forecast. The rain could happen on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it does, that rain has the chance to turn into snow.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.