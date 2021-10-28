Freya Study Club Minutes for Oct. 23, 2021

Deb Wheeler

Members of the Freya Study Club met on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Brew Co/Dilly Deli. Co-hostesses Dana Brooks and Jann Ziegler served cookies, coffee, and tea. Hostess Carolyn Connell and co-hostess Jennifer Calloway were unable to attend.

President Marlene Rethman led the flag salute and recitation of the club collect. Treasurer Jane Doornbos called roll and reported the balance in the treasury. The minutes from the September meeting were read by Jo Hess. Several committee reports were given.

After the business meeting, the group proceeded to Sunset Lawns Cemetery for a tour sponsored by the Butler County Historical Society. The first burial at Sunset Lawns was in 1872. Reenactors dressed in period clothing told the story of several individuals buried there who had historical significance in the community.

They included Thomas Benton Murdock who started a newspaper in Butler County and is a distant cousin of the family that has the Murdock newspapers today, and Reuben Waller, a slave who obtained his freedom and became a Buffalo Soldier.

The community also provided a proper burial for an unidentified young man who was hit by a train. Members present for the business meeting included Dana Brooks, Barbara Dankert, Jane Doornbos, Jo Hess, Bobbie Jaax, Janice Jones, Cherrie Kehler, Nancy King, Elaine Murphy, Marlene Rethman, Janice Shaffer, Kelsey Sundgren, Marsha Todd, and Jann Ziegler. Dash Sundgren was a delightful guest, as well! Additional guests for the cemetery tour included Terry and Michael Jones, Wayne Rethman, David Kehler, and Sylvie and Marigold Sundgren.

