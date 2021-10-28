Butler Community College Life Enrichment to feature singer and history of flight

Special to the Times-Gazette

Butler Community College’s Life Enrichment will host Jeff Davidson and Brad Nuest at 9 a.m . Nov. 2.

Davidson, will share songs related to the Santa Fe Trail, which played a major role in the development of the west and Kansas. But parting from his normal historical themed songs, he will also share songs of generational differences, love, and a relationship with God.

Nuest, education manager and volunteer coordinator at the Museum of World Treasures, will present “Taking to the Skies – A Brief History of Humanity’s Attempt to Fly.” From kite flying in ancient China all the way through the 20th century, explore some of the notable milestones in humanity’s attempt to soar like the birds, an endeavor that was fraught with danger at every turn. See how brave explorers risked life and limb to conquer the skies.

Life Enrichment meets on the first Tuesday morning of the month during the school year. Area adults enjoy high-quality speakers and performers, along with a light breakfast and coffee during each regular meeting. Meetings take place in the Clifford/Stone Community Room at the Hubbard Welcome Center on the El Dorado campus. Meetings are open to everyone and there is no charge to attend. Those who attend regularly are encouraged to register so they receive monthly newsletters announcing the programs. New members are always welcome.

For more information about Life Enrichment or the upcoming program, contact Trisha Walls at 316-323-6355 or twalls@butlercc.edu.