Sumner County football stats after Week 8

Statistics are given by the coaches via email, Hudl, or MaxPreps Those that are having an issue viewing the stats can view them on Google Sheets.

If you believe stats are wrong, please reach out to Greg Williams at GWilliams@gannett.com.

This week, Oxford hasn't made stats available.

Legend: Comp = completion. Att. = Attempts, TDs = Touchdowns, INTs = Interceptions, YPG = Yards Per Game, Rec. = Reception, TOs = Turnovers, PPG = Points Per Game

Individual Passing Stats

Individual Rushing Stats

Individual Receiving Stats

Team Offensive Stats

Team Defensive Stats

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.