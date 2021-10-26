Butler County police offer was struck and killed involving a vehicle crash in El Dorado

On Monday, October 25, 2021, just before 5 p.m., Stephen Evans (44), a patrol deputy for the Butler County Kansas Sheriff’s Office, also a part-time police officer for the City of Burns, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the 5200 Block of NW Hwy 77, El Dorado, Kansas while on duty for the City of Burns.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the Burns Police Department vehicle, driven by Evans, was traveling southbound and attempted a U-turn on Highway 77 and was struck in the driver’s side door by a pick-up truck that was also traveling southbound on Highway 77.

Deputies and other first responders attempted resuscitation efforts but Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver’s identity has not been released.

Evans leaves behind a wife and three children. Funeral services are pending at this time

