Butler County SWAT Team takes 56-year old into custody after a 4-hour standoff in Augusta

On Tuesday at approximately 6:34 a.m., Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8000 block of SW 163rd Street, Augusta, Kansas for a possible suicidal subject with a gun.

Initial reports were that the suspect had fired a firearm prior to the 911 call, had threatened to shoot the reporting party/victim, and was threatening to shoot any law enforcement that approached the residence.

Deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 6:46 a.m. and made contact with the reporting party/victim. She had been able to leave the residence on foot but stated that her ex-boyfriend was still inside the residence and still had several firearms.

Close-by residences were either evacuated or sheltered in place and members of the Butler County SWAT Team as well as several Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 teams. A Butler County Hostage/Crisis Negotiator was able to make contact with the subject in the home by telephone.

At approximately 10:46 a.m., Daniel T. Walker, a 56-year-old resident of rural Augusta exited the residence and was taken into custody by SWAT team members.

Walker was transported to the Butler County Jail where he was booked and is awaiting charges of Criminal Threat, Criminal Restraint, Aggravated Assault, and Domestic Battery.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.