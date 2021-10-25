Tuesday's late night storms are bringing cooler temperatures to the south-central Kansas region

In some parts of Kansas, the weekend was a bit cool and wet, but that weather isn't going away anytime soon.

After some parts of south-central Kansas experienced rain (and an earthquake) this weekend, Tuesday could feature problematic storms.

Both the National Weather Service office and the Storm Prediction Center have highlighted most of Kansas a severe weather target.

The highest risk area lands west of I-135, where the SPC has assigned an enhanced threat. There are a few areas that have a slight risk, but the NWS is expecting storm strength to drop off before clouds it hits a few counties.

With this round of weather, forecasters are primarily watching for damaging winds, though heavy rainfall may linger into Wednesday for folks east of the I-135 line (and into SE KS).

Since this seems to be the trend this year, storms are predicted to start developing late in the day and continue overnight.

After the storms pass through, expect temperatures for the rest of the week to feel pretty fall-like (the real chilly part of fall). Highs will struggle to exit the 50s and overnight lows are forecasted to land in the 40s.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.