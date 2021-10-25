'Operation Christmas Child' to launch collection in Butler County

Come Nov. 15, more than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project.

There will be two locations in Butler County — First Southern Baptist Church, 200 Oil Hill Road, El Dorado; and Augusta United Methodist Church, 2420 Ohio Street, Augusta.

Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993.

A step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox is available at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/

Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15 - 22, offering a curbside option.

“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

Butler County Operation Christmas Child Hours

El Dorado - First Southern Baptist Church

200 Oil Hill Road, El Dorado

Mon, Nov. 15: 5 to 7 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 16: 5 to 7 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 17: 5 to 7 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 18: 5 to 7 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 19: 5 to 7 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 21: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 22: 8 to 10 a.m.

Augusta, KS to Augusta United Methodist Church

2420 Ohio Street, Augusta

Mon, Nov. 15: 1 to 4 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 16: 1 to 4 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 17: 5 to 8 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 18: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 18: 1 to 4 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 21: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 22: 9 to 11 a.m.