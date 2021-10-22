Weather forecast now shows thunderstorms in Kansas on Friday and Saturday night

In the last 24 hours, the forecast has changed a lot throughout Kansas.

It started off with a typical fall day where it could be windy and temperatures in the mid-60's, then it changed to a small chance of rain, but now, there's a possible chance of thunderstorms.

Friday night and heading into Saturday morning could have quart to half-dollar sized hail and wind gusts of 50-60 mph. This could be starting mainly at midnight, but people should be prepared.

Make sure you're able to receive alerts via phone or weather radio, have emergency kits, move vehicles into a shelter, and if you're camping, have a plan.

Saturday night will also be noisy and a lot of action going on in the forecast. There will be a marginal threat in south-central Kansas but towards the northeast, the threat increases to a slight chance.

There's a possibility the storm could increase to a slight chance in the south-central area.

Sunday could be a more calming day in the forecast. South-central Kansas is on the outskirts of the main action and could see/hear thunder in the area.

Most of the damage will be done in eastern Kansas, Oklahoma, and throughout Missouri as storms range from a marginal to an enhanced threat.

