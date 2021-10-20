Marion County 28th Annual Toy Run will be held on Nov. 6 to raise funds for kids

The 28th annual Marion County Toy Run will be held on Saturday, November 6th. The Toy Run has become a major benefactor for the underprivileged children of Marion County.

Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion #366, ABATE of Kansas Dist. 9, and Route 56 Classic Cruisers, each participant is asked to donate one new toy and canned food items as their entry fee.

These toys, as well as donations and money raised at a chili feed held after the Toy Run, are donated to community Christmas Trees, area Ministerial organizations and Marion County Food Bank as well as county children's service organizations to provide a better holiday season for many kids of the county.

The food will be donated to the Maron County Food Bank. Thanks to the support of the Marion County community, in the past 27 years over $243,000 has been raised.

This year's Toy Run will begin at Sher Bowl Lanes, 131 S. Thorp, Marion at 1:00 PM, Sat. Nov.6th. Toys will be collected for distribution at Hillsboro State Bank, followed by the chili feed at Hillsboro American Legion,405 S. Floral Dr, in Hillsboro.

Donations may be sent to the Marion County Toy Run, c/o Hillsboro SAL #366, 405 S. Floral Dr, Hillsboro, KS 67063, or contact one of the sponsoring organizations.

