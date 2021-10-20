Butler County Warrant Division is searching for a woman; violated probation in a felony case

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a woman who's wanted for violating her probation in a felony case

Tashina Reann Johnson, 24, is a white female at 5-foot-6 and 145-pounds.

Johnson was last known to live in the Wichita area. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and doesn't have an alias.

Anyone with information on the location of Johnson should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.

Administration: 316-322-4254

Warrants: 316-322-4282

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.