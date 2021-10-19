Guardrail replacement on U.S. 54/400 east of Augusta to start around Nov. 1; ends near March 2022

A guardrail replacement project on U.S. 54/400 east of Augusta is expected to start around Nov. 1.

The Kansas Department of Transportation project will be in Butler County on U.S. 54/400 from the east city limits of Augusta to the junction of U.S. 54/77/400. The length is almost seven miles.

The work, at various locations along that stretch, is expected to begin around Nov. 1 and end around early March 2022. During the work, there will be a single lane closure at one location at a time, and motorists will be directed to decrease their speed.

Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., of Topeka, is the primary contractor for the $897,933 project.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.