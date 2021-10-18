Josh Lebeda has been named the new Butler Community College Chief of Police, Director of Public Safety

Butler Community College has selected Josh Lebeda as their new Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety. He will begin serving his new role in September.

Lebeda has a bachelor's degree in social work and several years of experience in law enforcement. He has served as a certified police officer for the past eight years in the Haysville Police Department, and as a Deputy Sheriff with the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department. He has been at Butler since February of this year, most recently serving as Deputy Chief of Police.

“Our team will work in collaboration with students, faculty, and staff. I’m excited to serve Butler Community College,” Lebeda told BCC.

Lebeda also announced that Walter Clayton is the new Deputy Chief of Police and Assistant Director of Public Safety for Butler.

More:Butler Community College becomes the first Kansas institution to be an Adobe Creative Campus

Clayton is a retired the United States Air Force veteran of 22 years from McConnell AFB, Kansas. He currently lives in Derby and is attending graduate school at Southwestern College, majoring in Security Administration and Management.

“I enjoy working at Butler Community College because of the atmosphere and the camaraderie the students and faculty have for one another,” Clayton told BCC.

Karen Briseno is the newest police officer. She joins Butler with years of experience in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Briseno is now attending the police academy to gain more experience to bring to Butler.

In addition to these personnel changes, John Perrine and Alex Thorpe have both been promoted to Sergeants within the department.

More:Dr. Julio Guerrero joins Butler Community College as Dean of Health, Education, and Public Services

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.