Butler County men on Kansas Honor Flights

Three Butler County veterans were aboard Kansas Honor Flight recently completed flights 81 and 82 and welcomed flight 83 back home from Washington, D.C. on Oct.15.

Larry Gellenfeldt from Andover, is an Army Vietnam veteran who was on Kansas Honor Flight 81. Robert Proctor from El Dorado, is a Navy Vietnam veteran who was on Kansas Honor Flight 82. Steve Carmichael from El Dorado, is an Army Vietnam veteran. who was on Kansas Honor Flight 83. Neal Martin from Andover is an Army Vietnam veteran who was on Kansas Honor Flight 83.

While in Washington, D.C. they were given tours of the Navy Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Korean Memorial, the Lincoln and the Vietnam Memorial. Congressional representatives were invited to attend events and meet with the veterans.

They were also treated to a driving tour of Washington, D.C. which included stops at the Eisenhower Memorial and Iwo Jima Memorial which concluded at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The Kansas Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization that works to honor Kansas veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War by providing them with an all expense paid journey of honor, and remembrance, to visit their memorials in Washington, D.C.

The organization also works to educate the youth and communities throughout Kansas about the impact of these historic wars and the freedoms our nation enjoys because of the service of our veterans. KHF is part of the National Honor Flight Network.

To learn more, visit: KansasHonorFlight.org