Candidate forum planned

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum for city commission and mayoral candidates at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Civic Center, 201 E. Central Ave, El Dorado.

Candidates for commission position No. 1 include incumbent Matt Guthrie and challengers Herb Llewellyn and Kelly Tetrick. Candidates for position No. 3 include Leon Leachman and Syndee Scribner. Candidates for mayor include incumbent Bill Young and challenger Lawrence Fishetti.