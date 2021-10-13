Walters' Pumpkin Patch has many activities for everyone to enjoy just in time for Halloween

Even though it has been wet and stormy, the temperatures are starting to drop and it's beginning to feel like Fall.

There are a lot of fall activities going on at Walters' Pumpkin Patch and many ways for people to get ready before Halloween.

On Saturday, Oct. 16th, at 1 p.m. the pumpkin patch is holding a step-by-step painting class with friends and fun. Walter's will provide supplies and one drink. The options include pop, water, water, or beer.

Painters will need a $30 ticket, but that includes the class, supplies, drink, and admission to the pumpkin patch for the day.

If you still need pumpkins for your home, the Walters' Pumpkin Patch is having an All You Can Carry Weekend on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

Oct. 23 will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 24 is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., but everything you can carry will have a discount.

There will be 50% off produce, $50 for a wheelbarrow full, and $30 for what one person can carry.

On Saturday, Oct. 30th, join others for a fun day to show off your costumes. The Spooktacular Zero K will start at 10 a.m. and the after-party with live music will start two minutes after.

All ages are welcomed and costumes are encouraged. All registered participants must pay $30 but will receive a T-shirt, complimentary drink, and entrance to Walters' for the day.

Metals will be awarded for: Best dressed, 1st place, 2nd place, next to last place, and last place. Registration cut-off is Oct. 18th.

