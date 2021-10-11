Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through south-central Kansas Tuesday night

It's been a while since storms have made their way through Kansas, but on Sunday night and Monday morning, they made an impact in the area.

However, those storms might not be finished.

After the morning rain, it was a 70-degree day, but Tuesday will look to have severe weather in the area.

The storms are expected to develop over Western Kansas sometime after 5 p.m. Tuesday and move east (Butler County area) overnight into Wednesday morning.

The Tuesday storm could feature hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Since the storms could be coming in throughout the night and when you're sleeping, make sure you have warning alerts on your phone or a weather radio nearby.

These storms are bringing in cooler temperatures into the area as the south-central Kansas area will be in the low-70's and upper 60's.

After Tuesday, rain is still in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but should be clear for the weekend.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.