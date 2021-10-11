Legion shows appreciation for firefighters

Deanna Bohn

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit #81 in El Dorado delivered cookies to the two fire stations in El Dorado during Fire Prevention Week.

“During Fire Prevention Week, the firefighters go out to the schools and teach students how to stay safe in case of a fire,” said Karen Hasting, President of the ALA Unit #81.

null“And we wanted to do something to let them know how much we appreciate them,” said Hasting.

Two baskets of chocolate chip cookies were assembled and each had a note accompanying it that read, “Cookies make the world a better place, so do you!”

ALA Unit #81 members Virgina Ball and Deanna Bonn accompanied Hastings to make the deliveries to each of the fire stations.

nullnullThe ALA Unit meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion George Ball Bingo Hall in El Dorado. All members are encouraged to attend as well as those wishing to learn more about the organization.

The American Legion Auxiliary is an organization of male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and direct and adopted female descendants of members of The American Legion. Some ALA members are also veterans.