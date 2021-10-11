College to host fall concert

Kierra Koebber

Six select vocal ensembles will perform at the Butler Community College Vocal Music department’s annual fall concert Oct. 15 and 16. The concert will open with the sensational Butler Headliners performing their number “Another Op’nin,’ Another Show,” which is also their theme as they reopen the doors to live music after two years compromised by a global pandemic.

The Headliners, under the direction of Valerie Mack, will perform a medley from Tony-award winning musical Moulin Rouge. The show will also include performances by Butler’s Chamber Singers; Concert Choir; female and male barbershop quartets Notables and Smorgaschords, respectively; A Capella group; and special instrumental accompaniment.

The Vocal Music faculty includes Valerie Mack, Chair of Vocal Music and Dance, as well as Matthew Udland, Professor of Vocal Music, Chad Ingram, Assistant Professor and Dean of Fine Arts Richard Nichols.

Tickets: Purchase tickets from 1-5 p.m. at the Box Office in the Fine Arts Building, call 316.322.3262 or go online at www.butlercc.edu/boxoffice.

Price: $5 for public, Free for Butler students, faculty and staff with College ID

Time: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16

Location: College Theatre in the Fine Arts Building #700 on the Butler of El Dorado campus, 901 S. Haverhill Road.

The Butler Vocal Music Department offers full in-state tuition and book scholarships to qualifying students. Interested students should contact the Chair of Vocal Music and Dance, Valerie Lippoldt Mack, at vocalmusic@butlercc.edu.