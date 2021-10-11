Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Multiple Public Water Supply Systems in Sedgwick and Butler Counties

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the following public water supply systems that purchase water from the City of Wichita:

Sedgwick County RWD 1, cities of Bel Aire, Rose Hill, Benton, Kechi, Valley Center, and McConnell AFB.

The boil water advisory remains in place for Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2.

The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the City of Wichita’s distribution system due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the above-listed public water supply systems indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

