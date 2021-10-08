High temperatures return to south-central Kansas and will be followed by a storm on Sunday

Just when you thought the high temperatures were gone, it somehow made its way back.

Today is expected to be in the near 90s, but Saturday, Oct. 9, is expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s. There's potential that this could be a record-breaking day with the high temperature.

Saturday will also feature extra crispy, breezy conditions, and a low humidity percentage (20), which means we could be in a red flag warning.

Red flag warnings are caused by high temperatures, low humidities, and strong wind conditions. This increases the risk of fire danger, Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

This sudden increase in temperature will also bring more moisture.

When the cold front pushes through the area this weekend, it could bring heavy rainfall, as well as a marginal threat for severe weather.

Dark clouds are expected to arrive Sunday evening and will continue through Monday morning.

Storms will be possible along and east of I-135, but the hazardous stuff is predicted to set up in Oklahoma.

There's a chance south-central Kansas can miss this storm, however, there's also a threat for severe weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.