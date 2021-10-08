El Dorado Fire Fighters visit elementary schools in El Dorado for Fire Safety Week

El Dorado Fire Fighters visited elementary schools in El Dorado throughout the week to talk about staying safe in a fire for National Fire Safety Week.

They talked about safe routes out of the house, calling 9-1-1 and stop, drop and roll, with the help of Sparky, the Fire Pup.

They also visited Story Time at Bradford Memorial Library where they shared a story with the children and then the kids got to go out and see the fire truck.

